Renowned public leader Govardhan Nimasow passes away

ITANAGAR, 29 Mar: Renowned public leader of Aka (Hrusso) community, Govardhan Nimasow passed away aged 75 after a prolonged illness at his native village Palazi under Thrizino sub-division in West Kameng district on Wednesday morning, according to family sources.

Nimasow was a versatile leader with immeasurable contributions towards the development of the Aka community. In fact, much of the developments of the Aka inhabited area to date is credited to him.

His sudden demise is an irreparable loss to the whole of the Aka community.

Born to late Daula Nimasow and late Tronam Nimasow in 1948, he started to work for the socio-economic development of Thrizino-Buragaon constituency from 1974.

He was unanimously elected as a Gram Panchayat Member in 1976. Later, he was selected as Anchal Samiti Member for four consecutive terms from 1979 – 1982, 1982 – 1985, 1985 – 1988 and 1988 – 1991.

In order to accomplish all-round development of the Aka (Hrusso) community, he had contested the assembly elections from Thrizino-Buragaon constituency for three consecutive terms in 1994, 1999 and 2004. Unfortunately, he was defeated by narrow margins of 73 votes in 1999 and 47 votes in 2004.

However, he continued to work for the society and served as the president of Aka ShotukoKunu (ASK) [formerly All Hrusso (Aka) Socio-Cultural Society (AHSCS)] from 2002 to 2021 before he took voluntarily retirement on health ground.

Prior to it, he acted as a surveyor under the Geological Survey of India and had served as a forest guard in different parts of the state.

Initially, he received home guard training and worked part time as intelligence for SSB.