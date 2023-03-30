Mock exercise on flood rescue concludes

PASIGHAT, 29 Mar: A two-day mock-drill on emergency and rescue measures jointly conducted by a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Itanagar and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to prevent natural disasters caused by flood etc. at Borguli village under Mebo subdivision concluded here on Wednesday.

Mock exercises on flood rescue scenarios and practical demonstration of flood rescue operations like line and search rescue, dry and wet rescue, deep diving and rescue, evacuation of stranded flood victims, medical attention to the flood victims, stretcher making, etc. were conducted during the two-day programme.

East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, DDMO Tsangpa Tashi, Mebo ADC Ainstein Koyu, EAC Janes Mary Tayeng, CO Radhe Tatung and all other stakeholders like HoDs, PRIs, NGOs, police, SDRF, F&ES and AAPDA Mitra volunteers from Mebo area participated in the exercise. (DIPRO)