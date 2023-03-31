Monastic dances introduced

JANG, 30 Mar: Monastic dances, especially the dance of deities Palden Lhamo and Gonpo or Mahakala, were introduced in the Jang Palpung Zangdok Palri monastery here in Tawang district on Thursday.

The villagers of Jang and its surrounding areas gathered in large numbers to witness the monastic dances and receive blessings.

“The tradition of performing these monastic dances will be done in every 11-12 lunar month in the coming years,” informed Khenpo Ngima Tashi, the chief monk of the monastery.

Tawang DC KN Damo, along with ZPC Leki Gombu, DDSE Hridhar Phuntsok, and others attended the function.

In his address, the DC stressed on preserving one’s culture and tradition, and asked the younger generation to speak and promote their mother tongue, saying that “other languages can be learned in educational institutions but one’s own mother tongue can be learnt at home and within the community only.”

The DC and the ZPC later distributed blankets and jackets to all the monks of the monastery. The jackets and blankets were sponsored by Gurgaon-based NGO Hans Foundation, with support from the Arunodaya Welfare Society. (DIPRO)