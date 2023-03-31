Mayor inspects sewerage treatment plant

NAHARLAGUN, 30 Mar: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tamme Phassang, along with IMC Commissioner Likha Teji and engineers on Thursday inspected the under-construction sewerage treatment plant (STP) here, and directed the officials and the contractors to complete the project “as per the deadline.”

The mayor said that the project had been sanctioned under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation & Urban Transformation 1.0, “with a project cost of Rs 36 crore, in 2018.”

Once completed, the STP will be helpful in treating the wastewater coming out from the sewers of Naharlagun area, the IMC stated in a release.

Phassang further said that “the STP is important as the National Green Tribunal has its eyes on the project and has already imposed penalties on the IMC for the absence of this plant.”

“In 2018, the IMC had not been established; however, it is our duty to maintain the DPR and complete the project as per the agreement,” he said, adding that “not a single penny was released for the project” during his tenure as the mayor.

“Whatever funds were released earlier, they were from the officials’ end. Funds against the project are available with the IMC and it will be released as per the agreement only against the completed work,” Phassang said.

He informed that a committee, comprising Corporators Kipa Takum, Lokam Anand, Tamuk Tagiang and Tadar Hanghi, has been formed to supervise the project to ensure that the plant is completed as soon as possible, without its quality being compromised.

Earlier, IMC EE (P-I) Yumlam Take expressed resentment over the delay in constructing the project.

“The amount of funds released earlier by the IMC does not resemble the groundwork. We have been issuing show cause notices to the contractor for expediting the work,” he said.

On his part, contractor Khyoda Raja assured to expedite the work and maintain quality.

“The civil works are almost completed. There are some technical works that need to be done by the company concerned,” he informed.