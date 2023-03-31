Car rally touches all NE states

TAWANG, 30 Mar: A car rally themed ‘Purvottar Bharat Parikrama’, organised by the eastern command of the Indian Army as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, reached here on 28 March, after having been flagged off from Kolkata (WB) on 22 March.

The riders visited all the eight northeastern states, and paid homage to the freedom fighters of these states by visiting war memorials.

The team, led by Brig KM Shende, visited different schools, distributed schoolbags, and interacted with the states’ dignitaries and ex-servicemen. The team members delivered motivational speeches, urging the youths to join the armed forces and contribute in nation-building.

In Tawang, the team called on DC Kesang Ngurup Damo on Wednesday, during which Brig Shende apprised the DC of the activities the riders carried out during their journey.

The team visited the Mahabodhi old-age and orphanage home in Teli village, interacted with the students of the JNV Tawang, and visited the Tawang monastery.

The DC flagged off the riders back to Shillong on Thursday morning, in the presence of Tawang Brigade Deputy Commander Col JS Dodhy and other senior officers.

Earlier, Brig Shende presented a ‘parikrama souvenir’ from the eastern army commander for the chief minister. (DIPRO)