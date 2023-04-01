CE(commercial zone)-cum-chief electrical inspector Tasso Hinda retires

ITANAGAR, 31 Mar: Tasso Hinda, chief engineer (commercial zone)-cum-chief electrical inspector, department of power has superannuated on 31 March after serving the department for 37 years.

Hinda had joined the service as AE (planning) under EE (electrical) hydel planning, office of the chief engineer, zone- ll PWD, Itanagar on 6 April 1987 and after a brief period he was posted as AE(E) under Bomdila electrical division for 8 years.

On 8 June 1995, he was promoted to the post of EE(Plg) at A.P. electrical circle, Naharlagun. Later, he was transferred to Ziro, Daporijo, Yingkiong & SW in zone office etc. He was again promoted to SE(E) and posted as SSW(E) in EEZ, department of power on 5 March 2008.

He was also posted as SE(E) Dirang and Subu in 2015 and 2018 respectively.

Hinda was promoted to CE(Power) and was posted as chief elect. inspector and later served 2 years of service as chief engineer(commercial-cum- chief electrical inspector).