India army helps beautify lake

WANGHOO, 31 Mar: Indian army under the government’s Mission Amrit Sarovar initiative helped the villagers revamp and beautify the ‘Melong-Mua Lake’ situated at Wanghoo Village in West Kameng district.

The Indian army handed over the completed work of the lake to the villagers in a simple function on Saturday.

It took army 46 days to complete the task.

While felicitating the Indian army officials for the noble gesture, the Wanghoo Village GB Yatang Chiduni said, “We, the villagers have the highest respect for our jawans, who besides their regular duties always stand with the common people in every situation.”

Former general secretary of All Bugun Society Yamchen Marphew informed that when the villagers approached the Indian army to lend their hands in developing the location, they unconditionally expressed their willingness to extend their help.

Marphew said that the lake is one of the most desired tourist spots in West Kameng district.

He appealed to the tourism department to help the villagers in developing the lake without disturbing nature.

Col. SP Bishnoi, Subedar Major Suraj Thapa, Lt Col Manish Shrestha, Lt Col Pau Vaiphei and other jawans, All Bugun Society chairman Yangzin Murphew, Singchung ZPM Rekha Marphew, GPC Sunita Murphew, among others, attended the programme.

Wanghoo village is situated 6 kms ahead of West Kameng district headquarters Bomdila.