DC kicks off tourneys for HDMT

KHONSA, 1 Apr: The Tirap district-level football and volleyball tournaments for the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) for U-16 boys and girls were kicked off by DC Hento Karga at the Nehru Stadium here on Saturday, in the presence of ZPMs Tediap Hallang and Wangphoon Lowang, Wiram Matey, Chasan Dada (widow of martyr Havildar Hangpan Dada), 166 Infantry Bn CO Lt Col Anand JS, and DSO Noah Mongku.

The tournaments are being organised by the sports & youth affairs department, in collaboration with the district administration and the District Olympic Association.

In his inaugural address, Karga urged the players to “play the game with utmost fairness and discipline” and appealed to them to “stay away from drugs, opium and other narcotic substances.”

Highlighting the scope in sports, the DC informed the gathering about the quota in government departments for meritorious sportspersons.

The DSO informed that the constituency-level tournaments were conducted at the respective constituencies from 24 to 29 March.

Deomali ZPM Wangphoon Lowang and Bari Basip ZPM Tediap Hallang appealed to the youths of the district to stay away from drug abuse and unlawful activities.

They also advised the youths to concentrate on their studies. (DIPRO)