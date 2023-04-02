NFR to operate spl train between Nlg and Okha

MALIGAON, 1 Apr: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to operate one summer special train between Naharlagun and Okha for nine trips in both directions to clear the extra rush of passengers.

“Train No 09525 (Okha-Naharlagun special) will depart from Okha at 22:00 hours on every Tuesday from 2 May to 27 June, 2023, to reach Naharlagun at 16:00 hours on every Friday from 5 May to 30 June, 2023.

“In return direction, Train No 09526 (Naharlagun-Okha special) will depart from Naharlagun at 10:00 hours on every Saturday from 6 May to 1 July, to reach Okha at 03:35 hours on every Tuesday from 9 May

to 4 July, 2023,” the NFR informed in a release.

The special train will consist of 24 coaches. There will be AC 2-tier and AC 3-tier, sleeper class and general seating coaches. The details of stoppages and timings of this train are available at the IRCTC website, and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of the NFR.

“Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey,” the NFR said.