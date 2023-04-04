Azad Basfore bags ‘Strongman of India’ title for 4th consecutive time

ITANAGAR, 3 Apr: Azad Basfore of Arunachal Pradesh has bagged the ‘Strongman of India’ title for the 4th consecutive year by lifting 205 kgs this year, breaking his own national record at the World Powerlifting Congress India (Equipped), which was held in Delhi from 1 to 2 April.

Basfore previously lifted 200 kgs in the 75 kg bodyweight category.

Besides Azad, who won the gold medal in the 75 kg senior category, other participants representing Arunachal also won medals.

While Abhijeet Rajkhowa won the gold medal in the 82.5 kg master category, Yumnam Biju Singh won the silver and the bronze medals in the 67 kg senior category, Geniya Koyu won the gold medal in the 56 kg teen category, and Gichik Taying won the silver and the bronze medals in the 66 kg junior category.