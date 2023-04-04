Vibrant village Jemeithang at a glance

[ Ngawang Chotta ]

Jemeithang is one of the last administrative headquarters of India towards the Indo-Tibet border. The area is traditionally known as Pang-Chhen, which means that the people living in this area have taken a vow not to commit the 10 major sins as per the Buddha’s teachings, and the people are called pangchenpa’s. Historically, the cluster of six villages, known as Pangchhen Ding gro, formed the Pangchhen Tso.

It is believed that the first queen of Monpa King Kalawangpo was from Jemeithang area. Her name was Hachang, but it is said that queen Hachang was a demigoddess.

The Gorzam stupa at Gorzam village is one of the oldest monuments and dates back to 12th century AD. This stupa was constructed by one Sangey Drathar, of Kharman village.

An evil spirit (Sada Dugpachen) had been creating nuisance for the public using Gorzam – a stone bridge over the Nyamjang river. Therefore, to subdue that evil spirit, Sangey Drathar constructed a stupa over the stone bridge.

Lumpo/Lhunpo village in Jemeithang circle is an example of a tobacco-free village. Nawang Chotta, the haon bura of this village for the last 35 years, proudly informs that he and his villagers are following the instructions given to them by their forefathers and religious gurus by not using any kind of tobacco product in their village.

“Tobacco is harmful for humans as well as all sentient beings that come in contact with it, and it’s a sin for us to use this poison,” he said.

Kenzamani in Jemeithang is the place from where His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama Gyalwa Tenzin Gyatso entered India on 31 March, 1959, leaving behind his country. The walking stick used by him on his long journey from Lhasa to Kenzamani was planted here at Gorong Kukpa, and has grown into a beautiful tree, Now people visit this place to see this holy tree and take blessings from it.

Besides all these, Jemeithang valley has beautiful natural sceneries, with black-necked cranes migrating to Brokyenthang village, adding more colour to its beauty.

Baa-Chham, Shawa Chham, and the unique Aji lhamo dances are some of the most beautiful dances performed by almost every villager of Jemeithang.

Some of the historical figures who contributed in the making of the present Jemeithang and Tawang were tantrik mahasiddhas Terton Jigme lingpa, Lama Teugyi Purgyen, Khenpo Choitsal Rabjor, Sangey Drathar, etc.

Jemeithang is now covered under the vibrant village programme, and with this the Tawaang district administration is geared up to facilitate tourists visiting Jemeithang. The Indian Army and other security forces are also extending cooperation in making Jemeithang vibrant. (The writer is DIPRO, Tawang.)