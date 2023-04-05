DCM inaugurates infrastructure projects

DIYUN, 4 Apr: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday inaugurated several infrastructure projects at the 2nd IRBn headquarters here in Changlang district.

The projects include a multipurpose hall, an outdoor gym, a women’s barrack, an MT garage, an upgraded solar plant, a Type-IV quarters, a guesthouse, and a computer lab.

Stating that the funds provided by the government have been judiciously utilised, the DCM thanked 2nd IRBn Commandant Akhansha Yadav for her “zeal to work for the uplift of the battalion through efficient and judicious use of funds.”

He encouraged the IRBn personnel, saying that he wants to see the battalion develop into “one of the most ideal battalions in the state,” and exhorted the IRBn personnel to work with team spirit.

“The state government is working on the modernisation of the state police and ensuring the welfare of the police personnel. To this effect, the government has allocated a fund of Rs 100 crore for police housing, and another Rs 25 crore for infrastructure development under the special package 2021-’22 scheme,” Mein said.

He added that the government is “making every effort to guide disgruntled youths in the right direction through various employment generation schemes, including Deen Dayal Upadhyay Swalambhan Yojana, CM’s Paryatan Vikas Yojana, Aatmanirbhar Yojana, entrepreneurship development programmes, and the underground surrender policy.”

Referring to strengthening police presence in the state, especially to address crimes against women, Mein said that “the government has announced Rs 30 crore for 10 newly notified police stations.”

“The government is also exploring the possibility of setting up mahila helpdesks at all police stations to provide ease of access and support to women complainants,” he added.

He further informed that the government has set aside Rs 40 crore for the construction of a new central jail in Papum Pare district, “which,” he said, “will help towards the prevention of overcrowding in prisons.”

The 2nd IRBn headquarters was established in 2004 with an approximate strength of 900 personnel under eight companies stationed at Miao, Namsai, Changlang, and Itanagar.

Among others, Diyun-Bordumsa MLA Somlung Mossang, TCL Range IG Isaac Pertin, Eastern Range Police IG CK Mein, and Changlang DC Sunny Kr Singh were present on the occasion. (DCM’s PR Cell)