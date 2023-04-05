Nalo inaugurates helipad in Nilling

[ Karda Natam ]

NILLING, 3 Apr: Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo on Tuesday inaugurated the newly established helipad here in Upper Subansiri district, and laid the foundation stone for a circle office building and the official residence of the circle officer here, in the presence of Daporijo MLA Taniya Soki.

During the inaugural function, Nalo apprised the gathering of the schemes implemented in the rural and far-flung areas under the initiative of the present government, and informed that, “recently, schemes under civil aviation have been undertaken in different parts of the state.”

He exhorted the villagers to protect wildlife, and stressed on surrendering airguns. He also appealed to the people to “create good hospitality to promote tourism sector in the area.”

Among others, DC Mika Nyori, HoDs and panchayat members were present on the occasion.