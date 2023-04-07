DC distributes APB&OCWWB’s statutory benefits

ZIRO 6 Apr: Statutory benefits were distributed to beneficiaries of the Arunachal Pradesh Building & Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board (APB&OCWWB) by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime here on Thursday.

Of the total 31 beneficiaries, 29 student beneficiaries were provided with Rs 7,90,000 as education scholarship, with amounts ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000, to pursue higher education within and outside the state, while Rs 2 lakh 3 thousand were distributed as death benefits to children of three dead workers of the district.

The statutory benefits were distributed for the first time in the district to the children of registered workers of the APB&OCWWB after the process was decentralised.

The cheques were handed over to the beneficiaries by the DC in the presence of District Labour & Employment Officer Ngilyang Pugang and Ziro APB&OCWWB Registering Officer Tage Tupe.

The DC advised the workers of the district to “maintain work culture and dignity of labour,” and appealed to them to “cooperate with the district administration in proper segregation and disposal of garbage in the district headquarters.”

Nime further urged the workers to “spread the message of not constructing dwelling houses and commercial buildings at the paddy fields, since agriculture is the main economic activity in the Apatani plateau and paddy fields are also the main charm of attraction to tourists coming to the valley.” (DIPRO)