State BJP celebrates party’s foundation day

ITANAGAR, 6 Apr: The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated the 43rd foundation day of the BJP at the party’s headquarters here on Thursday, under the chairmanship of state BJP president Biyuram Wahge.

Hundreds of party workers, incumbent ministers, MLAs, former MLAs, senior leaders, and others joined the celebration, which began with flag-hoisting by Wahge, “followed by paying of floral tributes to Bharat Mata, the party’s founder leaders Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Deen Dayal Upadhyay, and lighting of lamp by the dignitaries,” the party informed in a release.

Prof Hui Tag from Rajiv Gandhi University presented a brief on “integral humanism, economic policies, and cultural value system,” and highlighted “the major achievements of

Prime Minister Narendra Modia at the Centre and developmental activities and its achievements under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu in Arunachal Pradesh.”

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein dwelt on the party’s history and spoke about “the contributions of the founder leaders who formed the right-wing party with the aim and ideology of ‘nation first’.”

He highlighted the developmental activities in India under the current dispensation, and said that “now so many transformations and reforms have been taken up on all fronts in the country.”

Wahge spoke about “the party’s leaders who sacrificed their lives for the strength and growth of the BJP in the state,” and said that “the party should not forget those leaders who selflessly work for the party and their names should be written in golden letters in the history of the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh.”

He appealed to the party workers to “continue their zeal for all-round development of the state,” and urged the karyakartas to “reach the un-reached and share information about all the schemes of the BJP government at the grassroots level.”

State BJP vice president Tarh Tarak informed that the party is organising various programmes to mark the Social Justice Week from 6-14 April at the district, mandal and booth levels.

Among others, Health Minister Alo Libang, Education Minister Taba Tedir, APLS president YD Thongchi, retired major general Jarken Gamlin, IFSCAP general secretary Tambo Tamin, and NACWS president Tai Chali attended the programme.