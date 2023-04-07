Zilla Sainik Board office inaugurated

BASAR, 6 Apr: Leparada DC Mamata Riba inaugurated the Zilla Sainik Board (ZSB) office at the district office complex here on Thursday, in the presence of SDO (HQ) Gamtum Padu, DPO Sailanju Dey, DDMO Thutan Pema, and ZSB members Tachak Lombi, Kenli Badak and Henya Basar.

The office secretary of the ZSB is Basar CO (HQ) Oter Gao.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC expressed hope that, with the establishment of the office, retired military personnel, ex-servicemen, and their widows and dependents in the district would be able to avail the welfare schemes of the government “through the department of ex-servicemen welfare in the ministry of defence.”

The DC informed that ZSBs are responsible for policy formulation and implementation of resettlement and welfare schemes for ex-servicemen, widows and their dependents residing in the districts. (DIPRO)