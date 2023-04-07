MLA lauds people’s participation in rejuvenating stream

PASIGHAT, 6 Apr: Local MLA Kaling Moyong lauded the participation of the residents here in East Siang district in cleaning up the city’s perennial stream, Paane Korong, under the initiative ‘Our river, our responsibility’, on Thursday.

The natural rivulet, which flows through a major portion of Pasighat to join the Siang river, has borne the brunt of pollution over the years.

Moyong stressed on protecting water bodies from plastic and non-biodegradable wastes, saying that the water bodies “are our lifeline,” and called for restoring the urban rivers and streams “to their pristine glory.”

He expressed confidence that, in the coming days, “the entire 3.6 km stretch of the rivulet will be rid of all the pollutants by the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC), with support from the district administration, through more such initiatives involving maximum public participation.”

The cleaning drive was attended by, among others, Chief Municipal Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang, Deputy Chief Councillor Rebecca Panyang Megu, Smart City CEO Dr Manjuli Komut, volunteers of NGOs Mirmir Bulls, the WASE, the Pasighat Market Association, and the ABK, and people from various walks of life.

M/s Sri Ram Enterprises, M/s Purvanchal Enterprises and M/s Agam Construction provided machineries, materials and human resource for the drive.

The event was organised by the Pasighat Smart City Development Corporation, in collaboration with the PMC and the district administration, as part of a series of activities under ‘Pasighat – Amrit Utsav: 100 Cities, 100 events’, an initiative of the union housing & urban affairs ministry. (DIPRO)