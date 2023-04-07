Surrender guns and save wildlife: Natung

AALO, 6 Apr: Environment & Forest Minister Mama Natung requested the people of West Siang district to surrender their airguns and other guns to save the birds and other animals.

Natung, who along with MLA Kento Jini, PHED (WZ) CE Toko Jyoti and JC CI Bijay Kr Agarwal attended the central Mopin celebration here in West Siang district on Thursday, said that “numerous bureaucrats, technocrats and political leaders of the Galo community are rendering valuable services for the state’s development.”

Praising the Galos for achieving excellence in every field, he appealed to the youths of the district to “work for the development of the state.”

Jini in his speech expressed appreciation for Natung “for initiation of construction of Aalo stadium, the Airgun Surrencer Abhiyan, etc,” and lauded CE Jyoti “for implementation of various water supply schemes in the western zone.”

Jyoti in his address praised the Galos “for their peace-loving nature and harmonious life which we have to learn from them.”

Agarwal, Central Mopin Celebration Committee (CMCC) general secretary Gego Doji, and CMCC president Yomto Zini also spoke.

Lee Ete Ngondir, Tumjom Doji and Dr Arun Kumar Pathak were felicitated by the CMCC for their outstanding services in various fields.

The celebration featured Popir dance competitions among various troupes.

Among others, MLA Nyamar Karbak, DC Penga Tato, Education Commissioner Amzad Tak, senior citizens from East Kameng and Lower Subansiri districts, HoDs, ZPMs, panchayat leaders, and others participated in the celebration. (DIPRO)