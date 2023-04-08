APCSOA defers casual leave protest

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 7 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service Officers’ Association (APCSOA) on Friday decided to defer its proposed mass casual leave protest scheduled for 10 April, after getting assurance from the government.

The deferment came after representatives of the APCSOA had a meeting with Home Minister Bamang Felix and Chief Secretary Dharmendra and deliberated on the issues raised by the state’s civil service officers.

The issues included review of transfer/posting policy (hard and soft area categorisation); posting of an APCS officer as IT director; on-time conduct of

departmental promotion committee meetings; and post creation against newly created administrative divisions and circles.

It is reported that the home minister and the chief secretary assured the association that its demands would be addressed.