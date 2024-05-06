Whistleblower Gyamar Padang’s 1st death anniv observed

[Indu Chukhu]

NAHARLAGUN, 5 May: The first death anniversary of Gyamar Padang, the whistleblower of the APPSC AE civil examination paper leak scam, was observed at his residence here on Sunday.

People from all walks of life, including members of student organisations and community-based organisations, came in large numbers to pay floral tributes to Padang.

It was after Padang had blown the whistle on the paper leak scam that the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) was formed, with Padang as one of its members.

Remembering his bravery, PAJSC chairman Techi Puru said that it was Padang’s wish to have a statue of him, named ‘Statue of Honesty’, erected at 6 Kilo area in Itanagar. “The statue would serve as an example for the young generation about what it means to be courageous like Padang,” Puru said, adding that the statue can be erected since the plot in question is unoccupied and is beside the main highway.

“I have spoken to APPSC Chairman Prof Pradip Lingfa, who has asked the students to start preparing for the APPSC examination as now the commission has introduced new SOPs,” informed Puru.

He also reiterated the PAJSC’s demand for termination of Taket Jerang’s job, and added that “the government should stop sending wrong messages to the public by imposing the APUAPA and curtailing someone’s voice by suspending them from job.”

Puru, who is a junior engineer in PWD Capital Division-B, is under suspension for about a year.

Responding to a query, Puru said, “We will pursue the new government which will be formed in the coming days to implement the Whistleblower Act.”

This reporter tried speaking with late Padang’ widow, but she said that she was unable to say anything despite there being many things on her mind to say.

“A year has passed. I remember my late husband’s tryst with helplessness and depression, after which he revealed the facts regarding the leakage of the question papers,” she said.

“He used to tell me: ‘If anything happens to me in the future, please erect a statue in my name at 6 Kilo, Itanagar’,” she said.

Late Padang’s parents did not speak to the press. However, addressing reporters, late Padang’s brother appealed to the government to declare 5 May as “the Day of Honesty, so that it may encourage many people to come forward for honesty.”

“We are here today to celebrate and reminisce about our dear brother Padang’s life,” he said.

PAJSC member Techi Rana, who recently contested in the MP election, said, “Today I have not come here as an MP candidate, but as an aspirant and a member of the PAJSC.”