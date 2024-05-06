Truck accident causes one death, serious injuries to two

[Bengia Ajum]

SOPO, 5 May: One person lost his life when a ‘Trolley’ truck met with an accident here in Papum Pare district at around 10 am on Saturday morning.

The Doimukh police station informed that the deceased has been identified as Vishwa Mura (aged about 30), a resident of Dibrugarh in Assam.

While Mura died on the spot, two other people who were in the truck – Viswajit Singh and Vishal Singh – suffered serious injuries and were shifted to TRIHMS.

“A Trolley truck carrying materials belonging to the NEEPCO was going towards the power station. The driver could not navigate a turn near Upper Sopo and lost control of the vehicle,” informed the local police.

The truck was badly damaged, and the police had a difficult time trying to pull out the injured people.

“A massive crane was brought in to pull out the injured people. We had a difficult time as the Trolley truck is a huge vehicle. Unfortunately, one person died on the spot, but we managed to pull out the other two in serious condition,” the official added.

Traffic movement on the busy Doimukh-Hoj road was briefly affected due to the accident.

Meanwhile, Doimukh Police Station Officer-in-Charge Phassang Simi informed that a case [u/s 279/304(A)/338 IPC] has been registered and endorsed to SI S Singh.

“Our team visited the place of occurrence and carried out the rescue operation. The inquest of the deceased was conducted in the presence of a witness and the dead body was forwarded to TRIHMS for conducting PME. Later, the body was handed over to a relative of the deceased for conducting the last rites,” Simi informed.