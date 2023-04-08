Mra, Dao’s families urge govt to act on resolutions

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 7 Apr: The family members of Everester Tapi Mra and Niku Dao – both of whom went missing in Khyari Satam peak in East Kameng district on 17 August, 2022 – on Friday appealed to the state government to “address the resolutions adopted on 6 November, 2022.”

In a press conference on Friday, Mra’s sister Tatok Mara Nilo informed the media that, despite repeated pleas, the government is yet to act on the resolutions adopted on 6 November, 2022.

The family members of the two mountaineers had staged a dharna in November last year, demanding that Mra and Dao be brought back. After a weeklong deadlock, the state government had invited the family members of the missing Everester and his assistant to discuss the matter.

The aggrieved family members had demanded that the government bring back Mra and Dao and engage international experts and mountaineers, such as Sherpas, in the search operation for Mra and Dao in Khyari Satam and bear the cost of expedition, including porter wages.

The government had agreed to bear the expenses of the rescue operation. It had also agreed to reimburse the expedition expenditure submitted by Mra during 2021-’22, and to appoint one of Mra’s family members in a Group C post on compassionate grounds.

“I want all those resolutions adopted on 6 November, 2022 meeting to be met before our review meeting on 11 April,” said Nilo.

“Since it’s a seasonal operation, and we have limited duration for search operation, the government should expedite the resolutions and work on resumption of search operation,” she added.

Mra and Dao remain untraceable ever since they went missing on 17 August, 2022 in Mt Khyari Satam.