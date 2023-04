[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 8 Apr: Retired joint secretary of geology and mining department Tarak Koniya passed away on 6 April.

He is survived by two sons and four daughters.

Koniya hailed from Taliha circle in Upper Subansiri district.

The relatives and well wishers termed his demise as great loss for the society, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.