[ Pisi Zauing ]

M’PEN, 9 Apr: The Miao Bn of Assam Rifles distributed eight solar street lights to the villagers of Mpen-II in Changlang district under its civic action plan on 5 April.

M’pen – II, 13 km away from Miao is devoid of proper electricity supply due to which many untoward incidents occur from time to time.

The village authorities of Mpen-II appreciated the initiative taken by AR Miao Battalion for welfare of poor villagers.