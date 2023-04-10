Arunachal looking forward to Amit Shah’s visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Arunachal Pradesh on 10 and 11 April to launch the vibrant villages programme (VVP) in Kibithoo village in Anjaw district, along the India-China border. The home minister is also expected to pay homage at Walong war memorial. The visit assumes significance as Kibithoo is located near the Indo-China border. Also, in the recent Anjaw district has witnessed the incident of incursion by the Chinese PLA. After the visit the Chinese will make some noise and object to the visit. This is their usual drama whenever any high profile central leaders visit Arunachal Pradesh.

Hopefully the visit of union home minister Amit Shah will have a positive impact. He is visiting Anjaw which is one of the most remote districts of the state. The road between Tezu and Kibithoo needs the attention of the central government. This is a strategically very important road. The visit will definitely boost the morale of the defence personnel posted along the LAC. Shah is visiting the state at a time when efforts are being made to permanently resolve the long standing boundary dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. There are certain areas where both the states are still finding it hard to come to a solution. The intervention of the centre might be required in these areas. The union government can play an important role in this regard.