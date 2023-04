East zone Parl sports competition concludes

DEOMALI, 9 Apr: Team Tirap emerged champion of the Eastern Zone (A) Sansad Khel Spardha (parliament sports competition), which was conducted here in Tirap district on Saturday.

Longding secured the second position, informed organizing chairman Yum Pangkhu.

The eastern zone comprised of Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts.

Deomali ADC Vishakha Yadav and the 18 Garhwal Regiment commanding officer distributed the prizes during the closing ceremony.

The winners will compete in the state level meet.

The results:

100M race (boys):

1st: Sanai Wangsu (Longding), 2nd: Wangnam Wangsu (Tirap), 3rd: Jennai Pheham (Longding)

100M race (girls)

1st: Japhako Singpho (Changlang), 2nd: Yambang Juja (Tirap), 3rd: Charo Wangsa (Tirap)

200M race (boys)

1st: Pangdun Pansa (Changlang), 2nd: Sanai Wangsu (Longding), 3rd: Shakwang Wangsa (Longding)

200M Race (girls)

1st: Japhako Singpho (Changlang), 2nd: Yambang Juja (Longding), 3rd: Poyum Chinhan (Longding)

800M race (boys)

1st: Holoan Nokbi (Tirap), 2nd: Matliam Wangsa (Longding), 3rd: Chello Nega (Changlang)

800M race (girls)

1st: Pongkey Nament (Tirap), 2nd: Ngoyum Tosey (Tirap), 3rd: Napbo Wangnow (Longding)

1500M race (boys)

1st: Nokba Wangpan (Longding), 2nd: Thunwang Tekwa (Tirap), 3rd: Tangching Hakhun (Tirap)

1500M race (girls)

1st: Alak Wangpan (Longding), 2nd: Piman Wangsu (Longding), 3rd: Pongkey Khokjo Longsey (Tirap)

High jump (boys)

1st: Ajat Wangpan (Longding), 2nd: Setong Tekwa (Tirap), 3rd: Mom Niting (Changlang)

High jump (girls)

1st: Pheche Wangpan (Tirap), 2nd : Nyemsai Wangsa (Tirap), 3rd: Nyelai Poiham (Longding)

Long jump (boys)

1st: Ajat Wangpan (Longding), 2nd: Ashem Wangpan (Longding), 3rd: Setong Tekwa (Tirap)

Long jump (girls)

1st: Pheche Wangpan (Tirap), 2nd: Roncha Chaktey (Tirap), 3rd: Nabo Wangsu (Longding)

Javelin throw (boys)

1st: Setah Wangsa (Tirap), 2nd: Hachan Nokbi (Tirap), 3rd: Bomhom Tangha (Changlang)

Shot put (boys)

1st: Setah Wangsa (Tirap), 2nd: Danwang Wangsa (Longding), 3rd: Banthak Wangsu (Longding)