Puroiks seek road, bridge for colony

PAPU NALLAH, 10 Apr: Autonomous Puroik Welfare Board Vice Chairman Siji Nani on Monday highlighted the problems faced by the residents of Puroik Colony here due to the lack of a road and a bridge to connect the colony to the highway.

He said this during a community meal organised at the colony by the state BJP Mahila Morcha as part of the party’s Social Justice Week observation.

“Proposals have been sent to the government several times, but in spite of repeated assurances given by the authority concerned and public leaders, no suitable action has been taken till date,” Nani said, and requested for early sanctioning of a road and a bridge to Puroik Colony.

State Mahila Morcha president Higio Aruni said that “the main objective of the community meal with Puroik community is to interact with them and know the ground reality of Poroik community.”

She apprised the residents of the central and the state governments’ welfare schemes, such as the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana for girl children, and the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, under which money is transferred directly to the bank/post office accounts of pregnant women and lactating mothers.

Aruni urged the community’s members to avail of such benefits from the government.

State BJP secretary Tiring Tiri urged the Puroik community to attend all the programmes of the BJP to know more about the government programmes and policies.

Corporator Tadar Hanghi, state Mahila Morcha vice president Balo Shanti Toko, and others also spoke.