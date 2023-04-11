Spl secy asks TSPs to consult DA before taking steps

TAWANG, 10 Apr: Information Technology & Communications Special Secretary Parul Gaur Mittal directed the telecom service providers (TSP) in Tawang district to “take the administration into confidence before going for survey and planning and installation of towers in various locations/villages.”

Mittal, who is on a two-day visit to Tawang, said this during a review meeting with the deputy commissioner, administrative officers and representatives of TSPs here on Monday.

Lamenting that “we are already delayed in connecting villages through telecommunication networks,” she suggested that the TSPs “should have proper meeting with district administration to speed up the works.”

She asked the power department to conduct a survey and submit a report at the earliest regarding the need for electricity connections in those areas where telecom towers are to be erected.

“Taking advantage of the season, the TSPs should start civil works immediately to achieve the timeline of December this year set by government of India to connect all the villages, especially in the border areas,” she said.

DC Kesang Ngurup Damo informed that “there are certain locations in the district which are totally blank from coverage of any network,” and suggested that the telecommunication tower proposed at Serkyemmang, near Bleteng, be shifted to Thongleng village “to cover the shadow area villages nearby it.”

He further suggested that Jang be connected with Jio network at the earliest.

The TSPs’ representatives informed that the BSNL has 18 sites in the district “and works are in progress.”

Jio telecom service fibre has been laid up to Jaswant Garh, and it will be operational by the end of this month, informed the representative of Jio Networks.

Airtel representatives made a presentation on the “project progress and challenges being faced in implementing the projects.” (DIPRO)