AAA to organise Tadar Taniang State Level Archery C’ship from 15 to 17

NAHARLAGUN, 12 Apr: The Arunachal Archery Association (AAA) will organise the first Tadar Taniang State Level Archery Championship at Model Village ground here from 15 to 17 April.

The event will be open to all age categories, barring the junior category. The age in the junior category has been restricted to 19 to 20 years, AAA secretary-general Tadar Niglar informed in a press conference here on Wednesday.

Niglar said that, though the sport of archery has been played in the state for around 20 years, it remains out of the limelight.

He said that the championship would be a calendar event from this year onwards.