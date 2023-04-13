Around 600 athletes to participate in state level Sansad Khel Spardha

ITANAGAR, 12 Apr: Around 600 athletes from across the state have been selected for the state-level Sansad Khel Spardha.

The athletes have been selected based on their performances at the zonal level competitions, which were held in five different zones across the state, Arunachal Olympic Association secretary-general Bamang Tago informed in a press conference here on Wednesday.

More than 3,500 athletes had competed at the zonal level competitions, he said.

The events will be conducted in two different venues from 15 to 17 April.

While the sport of wushu will conducted at the Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy in Chimpu, the other sports, including track and field events, will be held at Rajiv Gandhi University.