DLAVMC meeting held

SEPPA, 12 Apr: A district-level Aadhaar verification and monitoring committee (DLAVMC) meeting was held here in East Kameng district on Wednesday.

Guwahati-based UIDAI Regional Office Project Manager Devadeep Kalita, who attended the meeting, explained the new Aadhaar enrollment guidelines.

“Citizens can update their Aadhaar details free of cost till 14 June, 2023. Thereafter, Rs 25 will be charged for self-updation, and Rs 50 at PAECs,” he said.

The meeting, presided over by DC N Borang, was attended by the members of the district- and circle-level Aadhaar monitoring committees. (DIPRO)