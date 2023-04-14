Animal health progs held

NAMSAI, 13 Apr: Around 700 birds, 600 goats and 200 pigs belonging to around 75 farmers were vaccinated during livestock and poultry health-related extension programmes organised by the Namsai KVK at Krishnapur, Waisali, Mahaloni and Podumoni villages in Namsai district on Thursday.

Vaccination against Ranikhet disease in poultry, PPR disease in goat and classical swine fever in pig were also administered, and the farmers were trained in how to vaccinate their animals themselves, the KVK informed in a release.