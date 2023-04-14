Conduct regular meets with CBOs

The state government on Wednesday held a daylong interactive session with representatives of all community-based organisations (CBO) of the state active under the umbrella of the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Federation (AITF). During the daylong session, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the participants discussed various issues confronting the state to chalk out a way forward. Also, several resolutions were adopted in the meeting. Such a meeting should be conducted on regular intervals. In a tribal state like ours, the CBOs yield immense influence. Many of them have a strong hold over the community they represent.

The state government needs to engage them on a regular basis along with AITF which is the apex tribal body of the state. The AITF and CBOs together can play a critical role in uniting the state. Also, the state government can jointly work with them to implement many of the important development projects and also to improve law and order. Further, in the battle against drug menace and other antisocial activities these organisations can play a vital role. The state government has made a good effort by conducting the daylong discussion with CBOs and AITF. However, this should be a continuous process and not just a once-in-a-blue moon exercise.