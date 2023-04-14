CoSAAP seeks revocation of late Gangkak’s suspension

ITANAGAR, 13 Apr: The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the chief secretary, citing Rule 54 (B) 2, seeking immediate revocation of the suspension of former APPSC undersecretary late Tumi Gangkak.

The federation also urged the state government to immediately release the payment of gratuity.

It demanded that the government and the investigating agency probe the case in a free and fair manner.

It further said that, while departmental promotion committee meeting should be held twice a year, it is not being adhered to.