HEP put back into commercial operation

BOLENG, 13 Apr: The 2×1,500 kw Subbung small hydroelectric project (HEP) near Supsing village in Siang district has been put back into commercial operation from Thursday after restoration of the flood damaged structures.

The plant had been shut down since August 2021 after extensive damages were caused to the water conducting system due to heavy flood and landslides caused by the Subbung stream. Subbung is one of the tributaries of the Simang river.

According to the Pangin hydropower division, the plant will supply electricity to Boleng town and adjoining villages like Yingku, Yibuk, Sine, Supsing, Suple, Pareng, Dosing, Rengo, Lileng, and Parong.

Earlier, alternative power supply used to be provided through the Yembung micro hydel in Kebang village.