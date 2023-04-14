DC asks DOA to hone youths’ skills

YINGKIONG, 13 Apr: Upper Siang DC Hage Lailang on Thursday asked the District Olympic Association (DOA) officials to “focus on the youths of the district for honing their skills and creating better scope for their future.”

Interacting with DOA officials and the winners of the district in the zonal Sansad Khel Spardha (SKS) held in Leparada district, Lailang wished the winners the best for the state level event. He also provided them monetary assistance.

Participants from Upper Siang district won six bronze medals in the zonal SKS.

Earlier, all the medal winners were felicitated in a ceremony held at the inspection bungalow here.

During the function, DFO Anying Boli and DSO (i/c) Kenli Riba extended best wishes to the players for the state level event, scheduled to be held in Itanagar from 14 April. (DIPRO)