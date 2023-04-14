GWS dismisses police briefing on Gangkak’s death

ITANAGAR, 13 Apr: The Galo Welfare Society (GWS) on Thursday categorically dismissed the state police’s briefing on the Tumi Gangkak death case.

In a press conference here, GWS general secretary Nyadar Loya alleged that the spokesperson of the Arunachal Pradesh Police, Sanjay Bhatia, gave a misleading press statement.

“Galo Welfare Society is not at all satisfied with the statement made by the (DGP) state police spokesperson,” said Loya.

He claimed that late Gangkak never used blade or razor but a trimmer, and questioned the state police how they could recover the blade from the deceased’s house.

Loya further questioned how a person who slit his wrist and Achilles tendons was found dead due to hanging by ligature.

“My question to Bhatia is, has he corroborated with the forensic team and confirmed that it was suicide? How come in the middle of investigation they said that the death is suicidal in nature?” Loya asked.

“The reason why we take Inspector Krong’s name repeatedly is because the capital SP has assured us that there would be a custodial interrogation of suspect Inspector Krong,” said Loya, and asked whether the police carried out custodial interrogation of Inspector Krong.

The GWS also ridiculed the police’s claim that no one was seen entering and exiting the deceased’s car in the entire journey in the CCTV footage, stating that “the police must prove that it was late Gangkak who was inside the car.”

“If it was Tumi Gangkak who was inside the car, the police have to prove it,” said Kargu Kardi Welfare Society president Tojom Poyom.

“The case started with Bumchu Krong call. A person went missing and was found dead after Inspector Krong was called. That’s why we demand that Inspector Krong should be interrogated in custody,” said Poyom.

The state police on Wednesday informed the media that the postmortem report of late Gangkak indicated that his death was caused due to asphyxia resulting from hanging by ligature, and that the board of doctors who conducted the postmortem observed that the death was suicidal in nature.

Gangkak was found dead under mysterious circumstances on 24 February. His body was found hanging, with his wrists and Achilles tendons of both legs slit, near the Ganga Lake area.

On 26 February, the wife of the deceased lodged an FIR, and a case was registered under Section 302 IPC at the Chimpu police station. Subsequently, a special investigation team, headed by DSP (HQ) Kengo Dirchi, was constituted to probe the case.