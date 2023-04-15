DPMSHVI organizes cleanliness drive to mark Dr. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary

CHIMPU, 14 Apr: The students and staff of Donyi-Polo Mission School for Hearing and Visually Impaired [DPMSHVI] on Friday organized a mass cleanliness drive in the school campus to mark the 132nd birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedakar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

A painting competition was also organized among the students with hearing impairment to draw the portrait of Dr Ambedakar with theme ‘unity in diversity’ to mark the occasion.

Bengia Rajput (cl-VIII), Lingdum Tana (cl -VII) and Gyamar Dui (cl-IX) bagged the first, the second and the third prizes, respectively.