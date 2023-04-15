Buddha vihara gutted

CHANGLANG, 14 Apr: The Buddha vihara (mandir) at Innao Sengmai village under Diyun circle in Changlang district was gutted in a fire incident on 14 April.

Bordumsa-Diyun MLA Somlung Mossang visited the site and assured financial assistance from his local area development fund for construction of a new vihara at the same place.

He donated Rs 2 lakhs to the vihara as immediate relief.

Diyun Indigenous Development Committee also donated bedding, utensils and other relief materials as immediate relief. [DIPRO]