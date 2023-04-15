Fire safety week launched in East Siang

PASIGHAT, April 14: The fire safety week was launched in East Siang on Friday with series of awareness activities across the district. This year’s theme is “Awareness in Fire Safety for Growth of National Infrastructure” (AGNI).

Flagging off the fire safety awareness campaign from the office of the Fire Station, ASP (HQ) Token Saring appealed to all citizens to follow fire precaution measures in homes, offices, health care and commercial establishments.

He also spoke on the important role of the fire service personnel to disseminate the fire safety procedures and measures to prevent and minimize fire incidents.

Fire safety and evacuation drills, fire audits, poster competitions, mini marathon, sports activities, booklet distribution will be organized by the office of the fire & emergency services during the week-long long campaign to generate maximum public awareness on fire safety measures, the ASP informed.

On the occasion of the National Fire Service Day, two-minute silence was also observed to pay homage to the brave fire fighters, who lost their lives on the line of duty at Mumbai Dockyard fire accident in 1944.

SDPO, Pankaj Lamba, Fire Services Station OC B Panging, among others, were also present on the occasion. (DIPRO)