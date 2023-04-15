School meet in Tawang concludes

TAWANG, 14 Apr: The three-day long school meet of government elementary schools of Tawang district concluded at the higher secondary school auditorium here in Tawang district.

Amongst all the participating schools, government upper primary school, Kuntse under Dudungkhar circle was adjudged as the best performing elementary school of Tawang district.

Congratulating the teachers and students of Kuntse upper primary school, DC Kesang Ngurup Damo appreciated the hard work put in by teachers and students. He advised them to keep up the spirit and inspire others.

He further suggested that the local officers to adopt a particular game and promote it among students, ‘like they adopted schools earlier.’

Tawang brigade Deputy Commander Colonel JS Dodhy also congratulated all for participants in the meet and commended education department in Tawang for successfully completing the event.

Tawang Monpa Employees Society (TMES) secretary general Kesang Norbu said that such event creates good bonding among the students and provide opportunity to enhance their skill.

He further spoke on the need of awareness about the menace of drug, cyber crime, and online frauds.

DDSE Hridhar Phuntso in his address explained the aim of this meet. He expressed his gratitude to district administration and Tawang brigade for support and encouragement. (DIPRO)