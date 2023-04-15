AIR pays tribute to Ambedkar

ITANAGAR, 14 Apr: Along with the rest of the country, All India Radio (AIR) Itanagar paid tribute to architect of the Indian constitution, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary in a simple function at AIR premises here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Director and Itanagar AIR Station Head N Ramanjanappa, said that though Dr. Ambedkar is known as the father of Indian constitution, his contribution is not only limited to the drafting of it; he had played multiple role in building a better India.”

Ramanjanappa appealed to all his staff to follow the path of Dr. Ambedkar, who devoted his whole life for betterment of the Nation and its people.

Programme executive Telian Tangjang, Regional News Unit (RNU) head Rakesh Doley and other AIR staff were present on the occasion.