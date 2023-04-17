Important to involve locals in fight against poaching

The arrest of two poachers along with carcass of barking deer and two country-made guns from Sukhanallah area of the Seijosa wildlife range in Pakke-Kessang district once again highlights the threat posed by illegal poaching. This arrest should alarm the officials of the Pakke Wildlife Sanctuary & Tiger Reserve, which is located near Seijosa. Over the years, the hard work of the officials against poaching activities in the state has been somewhat reduced. However, the major wildlife sanctuaries and protected forest areas where wildlife thrives continue to remain targets of the poachers.

Especially along the Assam-Arunachal boundary areas, the poachers always try to take advantage of the porous boundaries. Quite often, poachers from the neighbouring state, in connivance with local Arunachalees, conduct their illegal activities. The government of Arunachal should seek cooperation from Assam’s officials in this regard. Joint patrolling should be conducted by both officials of both states and there should be constant interaction and sharing of intelligence.

Also, in order to effectively fight against illegal poaching activities, the locals should be made partners. The department of environment, forest & climate change should involve the local populace in the fight. They should be made stakeholders. Without their support, this fight will never be won.