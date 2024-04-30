Sex offender Revanna flees country; NCW’s silence deafening

JD (S) MP Prajwal Revanna managed to flee from the country after a sexual harassment allegation against him emerged. A woman filed a police case on Sunday against him and his father over alleged sexual assault. Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda. He is seeking a fresh term in the Lok Sabha as a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from Hassan. Several explicit videos – allegedly showing him sexually assaulting multiple women – have emerged over the last few days.

The 33-year-old left for Germany on Saturday morning, shortly after the videos emerged online. He has filed a police complaint, claiming that the videos were doctored and were being circulated to “tarnish my image and poison voters’ minds.” The BJP has distanced itself from Revanna amid the controversy around his purported sex tapes, while the Congress has hit out at the BJP, alleging that the party helped him to flee the country. It is shocking how he managed to run away from the country despite cases of sexual assault against him. The government of India is definitely answerable. Further, the silence of the National Commission for Women (NCW) is deafening. Several top women leaders of the ruling BJP, including the likes of union minister Smriti Irani, who is usually vocal on women-related issues, are not going unnoticed. Revanna, who is now reportedly hiding in Germany, should be immediately brought back to India and the case should be properly investigated.