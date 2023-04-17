Rally staged demanding revival of OPS

PASIGHAT, 16 Apr: The East Siang district unit of the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS) organised a protest rally from Gidi Notko to IGJGHSS playground here, demanding reinstatement of the old pension scheme (OPS) and scrapping of the ‘defective’ new pension scheme (NPS).

Addressing the rally, NMOPS’s East Siang unit president Kalen Komut said that “the NPS does not guarantee any minimum pension and is not in the welfare of employees and their family members.”

Employees of various departments participated in the rally.