NCC cadets interact with Rhino rally riders

ITANAGAR, 16 Apr: Over 100 NCC cadets of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here interacted with the team of the Indian Army’s Rhino motorcycle riders who are on a bike rally to commemorate the diamond jubilee of the 101 area headquarters.

The cadets were apprised of various career opportunities in the army by the team, comprising 14 Indian Army personnel, led by Major Pankaj, Major Vivek, Major Kamlesh, and others.

Earlier in the day, as part of the ‘Puneet Sagar Abhiyan’, the NCC cadets cleaned the bank of the Senki river, the college informed in a release.