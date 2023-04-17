Sangken festival celebrated

ITANAGAR, 16 Apr: Sangken festival of the Theravada Buddhist communities was celebrated by the Theravada Buddhist Society Itanagar with pomp and gaiety from 14-16 April.

The festival symbolises new beginnings, love, compassion and thankfulness, and uses water as a means of spreading joy.

During Sangken, people engage in the traditional rituals of pouring water on the Buddha’s statues and playfully sprinkling water on one another, as it is believed that the purifying power of water cleanses away negativity and ushers in renewed energy, positivity, and harmony in society.