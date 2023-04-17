Two charred to death in fire

PASIGHAT, 16 Apr: Two persons were charred to death in a fire accident that occurred at around 10:15 pm on Friday at Bihari Colony here in East Siang district on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Rahul Shah and his three-year-old daughter. Two others sustained grievous injures, local sources informed.

Four kutcha houses of residents Tuna Rongong, Tribhuwan Sahani, Santosh Mishra, AK Dwivedi and Rahul Shah were reduced to ashes, and properties worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed.

Reportedly, the fire brigade reached the site and doused the blaze, but the fire had already engulfed everything that the dwellers had.

On Saturday morning, local MLA Kaling Moyong, along with DC Tayi Taggu, ASP Token Saring and PMC Chief Councilor Okiam Moyong Borang visited the spot to assess the losses, and distributed immediate relief to the victims.

The DC informed that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. (DIPRO)