Dist-level tourneys for HDMT begin

BOMDILA, 17 Apr: The district-level U-16 boys’ and girls’ football and volleyball tournaments for the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) was inaugurated at the Buddha Stadium here in West Kameng district by ADC (HQ) Sang Khandu on Monday, in the presence of administrative officers, HoDs, and the teams.

The constituency-level tournaments in Dirang, Kalaktang-Rupa, Thrizino, Buragaon, and Bomdila-Nafra were organised from 11 to 14 April.

The district-level tournaments will conclude on 19 April. (DIPRO)