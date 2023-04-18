Legal awareness prog organised

[Karda Natam]

DUMPORIJO, 17 Apr: The Dumporijo branch of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) organised a legal awareness programme here in Upper Subansiri district on Monday.

During the programme, which was sponsored by the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), Dumporijo CDPO Nyajar Gusar spoke about social security schemes like widow pension, old-age pension and the Pradhan Mantri Janani Suraksha Yojana, and the criteria for availing disability pension.

Advocate Lallu Yudik spoke about crimes against women and the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, while DMO Dr Kaya Lapung spoke about the Dulari Kanya scheme and the number of beneficiaries in the district.

APSCW Vice Chairperson Nabam Yahi Tad in her address said that “women need to be economically empowered and make themselves self-reliant,” adding that “law has been made for the protection of women and we must refrain from misusing the law.”

Adding that women can play a pivotal role in saving the environment, she encouraged the women to get involved in recycling plastic. She also dwelt on the importance of marriage registration.

APSCW member Kago T Yasung spoke about menstrual hygiene, and APWWS president Kani Nada Maling requested the APSCW to “conduct more such programmes to reach out to the rural women.”

Maling spoke also about the drug menace among the youths, and appealed to all to “stand up to fight against the drug menace before it is too late.”

Dumporijo APWWS branch president Kakri Gee Nyokir highlighted the activities carried out by the branch. The branch’s general secretary Yapak Yudik also spoke.

Among others, ZPC Nyato Marde, ADC Miti Gongo, members of SHGs, GBs, ASHAs, and anganwadi workers attended the programme.